Make room for new product innovations, even if they're ugly

As we age our minds de-select certain things from memory to make space for some new, more relevant information. Some things we will never forget, though. For most of us that would include a first kiss, a first new car and other stuff like that. I know I will remember those things but, odd as I am, one of the other things I'll never forget is the first time I saw a piece of engineered structural lumber on a building site.

I was 16 years old and working for a construction company made up mostly of crusty old-timers. They ridiculed the company's owner for choosing to use oriented strand board (OSB) a glued together hodge-podge of wood strands instead of “real” plywood. “This junk will never last, it's made out of scraps” they chuckled and I, who knew nothing, agreed.

What never crossed our minds, though, was the fact that the engineering of OSB is awesome and the wood strands from which it is made represent a remarkably efficient use of low quality timber products. The guys were right — OSB is made essentially from “scraps” but oh how wrong they were about the product being junk.

Over time we have all become more open to new material and that is a very good thing. Thanks to the innovators among us, we have lots of great new building, home and garden products. Many of them, like OSB, are made from scraps and much of that scrap was previously an environmental detriment — landfill.

One of the most interesting and least exploited facts about that innovation is that Western PA is home to what I think are two of the most progressive companies in this arena. Hydroblox, for example, is an underground gutter product designed by a Pittsburgher and manufactured in Conneaut Lake. Made from recycled plastics, Hydroblox is revolutionizing water management. The product moves large volumes of water, is impressively resistant to decay and requires minimal disturbance to one's property upon installation. It looks like junk plastic all glued together, but its ugliness belies its value and advanced science.

Similar to the way Hydroblox recycles waste plastics, PittMoss is a local company and product line which takes the tree fibers used to produce paper products and upcycles them. PittMoss intercepts the scraps before they make it to the landfill, breaks them down into organic fibers and turns them into biologically active soil for potting and planting. Just like Hydroblox, PittMoss will never win a beauty pageant but it is a productive and sustainable plant growing media with no toxins. How cool is that?

Thinking has changed since the time when OSB hit the scene. Homeowners, gardeners and even opinionated construction professionals are quick to investigate the merits of new products, especially those which are made out of someone else's discarded junk.

I think it's fantastic that our area is home to some products which are leading the way in that category. It's equally exciting that, unlike me, the next generation will find those products common and quite forgettable leaving plenty of brain space for memories of, oh I don't know, a second kiss perhaps.

