North Hills

Police: Meth lab materials found in McCandless apartment

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 10:21 a.m.
Presidential Arms Apartments in McCandless
Presidential Arms Apartments in McCandless

Updated 2 hours ago

An Allegheny County probation officer who was checking up on a man living in a McCandless apartment complex on Monday discovered all the ingredients needed to make methamphetamine, according to authorities.

“The probation officer was conducting an investigation at the Presidential Arms Apartments involving an individual who had a probation violation from Erie,” McCandless police Chief David DiSanti said this morning. “When the (probation) officer entered the apartment he saw drug paraphernalia and some items that were conducive to cooking meth and contacted us.”

Responding McCandless officers entered the apartment and found sealed containers packed with pseudoephedrine tablets, hydrochloric acid, lighter fluid, coffee filters, lithium batteries and other components needed to manufacture the illegal drug, the chief said.

Officers photographed the items and emailed them to the state police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team to determine if there was any immediate danger, the chief said.

“We received a quick response from the state police, who told us that while everything was present to make meth, it appeared they hadn't done anything with them yet so there was no danger,” DiSanti said.

The apartment complex is located along Presidential Arms Drive off Babcock Boulevard.

If there was any indication that the drug was already being manufactured in the apartment “we would have sealed it off and called in response teams,” the chief said.

Some of the chemicals used to produce methamphetamine can ignite or explode if stored or mixed improperly, according to a U.S. Department of Justice website.

Exposure to the chemicals through inhalation, skin contact or ingestion can cause a variety of health risks including intoxication, dizziness, nausea, disorientation, lack of coordination, pulmonary edema, serious respiratory problems, chemical burns and damage to internal organs, according to the federal government.

Sean Austin Spuntak, 22, was charged with two felony counts related to operating a methamphetamine lab and two related misdemeanor charges.

He was placed in the Allegheny County Jail after failing to post bail.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

