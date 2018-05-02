Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
North Hills

Ross getting $7,500 donation to cover cost of Community Day fireworks

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Wednesday, May 2, 2018, 11:51 a.m.
Steven Adams | Tribune-Review

Updated 3 hours ago

The fireworks display that caps off Ross Township's annual Community Day celebration is always a big hit with residents who attend.

But this year's colorful sky show on Saturday, Sept. 22, will have an added benefit — it won't cost taxpayers anything.

The township's engineering firm, Gateway Engineers based in Robinson, is picking up the $7,500 cost to cover the fireworks display, according to officials.

The company is scheduled to present a check to township commissioners at their meeting on May 7.

“I am extremely grateful that Gateway Engineers stepped up to sponsor the fireworks for Ross Township Community Day,” said Steve Korbel, president of the board of commissioners. “Gateway has been our township engineer for several years and during that time has been an excellent community partner with Ross Township. This sponsorship is a continuation of the investment in our community that we have come to expect from Gateway.”

Gateway has served as the township's engineer since 2012. The company was reappointed in April for a one-year term after a review by the commissioners' engineering committee.

The committee's chairman, Commissioner Joe Laslavic, noted that Gateway was selected because, among other things, it implemented measures that resulted in $1.5 million in savings since first being appointed.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

