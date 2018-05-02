Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
North Hills

North Catholic student raises more than $51,000 for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, May 2, 2018, 9:03 p.m.
A patient has her blood drawn for a liquid biopsy during an appointment at a hospital in Philadelphia. The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society helps raise money for this and other promising research on blood cancer.
Kate Burke, of Bishop Wuerl North Catholic High School, was named the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's 2018 Student of the Year, having raised more than $51,000 for blood cancer research.
A sophomore from Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic High School has been named the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's 2018 Student of the Year.

Kate Burke far surpassed her seven-week fundraising goal of $30,000, ultimately raising more than $51,000 for blood cancer research.

“My motivation stemmed from those who benefit from LLS's advances in cancer research, and I am happy to help LLS in creating a world without blood cancer,” Burke said.

Burke organized a wide variety of events to raise money, including a movie night at North Catholic High School, a golf raffle, a national live auction for a round of golf at Oakmont Country Club and more.

Joanna Belechak, also of Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic High School, raised more than $40,000 and was first runner-up. Second runner-up was Mary Claire Rossetti of Vincentian Academy, raising over $23,000. The Top Fundraiser Recognition Award connects the individual with one of LLS's research portfolios, which include a variety of projects focused on specific blood cancer research, so candidates raising over $50,000 may choose one that is meaningful to them.

“These students are an inspiration, they embody the idea that anyone can make a difference with hard work and dedication,” said Tina Massari-Thompson, executive director of LLS's Western PA and West Virginia Chapter. “What the candidates were able to achieve in seven weeks is truly amazing, and will have a tremendous impact on the lives of blood cancer patients and their families.”

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

