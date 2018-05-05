Richland supervisors approve township's building code official

The Richland Board of Supervisors approved the appointment of Professional Code Services, Inc., to serve as the township's building code official and administer the state Uniform Construction Code inspections, effective immediately, at its May 2 meeting.

They also approved Shoup Engineering as the township zoning officer.

Jeff Walzer is the current building and zoning officer and is also responsible for code enforcement. He announced his resignation in February, effective in June.

Township manager Dean Bastianini said they received approximately 28 applications to fill the position but also considered how other similar municipalities handle Walzer's responsibilities. Under Pennsylvania state law for administering the Uniform Construction Code, municipalities can hire third parties to handle inspections.

“Some of our neighbors do this, and given the level of building activity that we've experienced the last several years and the fact that we have a very qualified firm in PCS, that's located on Gibsonia Road, we invited John Matthews, one of the principles of the company, to give us a proposal,” Bastianini said.

Matthews has provided his services to the township in the past, Bastianini said. Given his credentials, experience and proximity, the township decided to enter into a service agreement. The board will review the cost effectiveness of the relationship after six months and again after one year.

The board also passed a motion increasing the cost of a building permit renewal from $15 to $100. Those with expired permits are encouraged to renew their permits before June 15 when the change will take effect.

• The board also accepted the resignations of George Kane, chairman of the municipal authority, and Betsy Kane, an alternate on the zoning hearing board. Both are voluntary positions. George Kane has been a member of the municipal authority for 22 years and Betsy Kane is a past member of the Pine-Richland School District board of directors and the zoning hearing board. Bastianini said both were excellent contributors to the community and it will be a difficult task replacing them. He advised the board to begin seeking letters of interest and resumes.

“Hopefully we're going to find the next generation of leaders in Richland, and maybe the next person will serve 22 years like George did,” Bastianini said.

Karen Price is a Tribune-Review contributor.