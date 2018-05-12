Pine-Richland students selected for summer science programs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Several students have been chosen to participate in science programs this summer.

Pine-Richland High School junior Devin Golla has been selected for the Pennsylvania Governor's School for the Sciences (PGSS). She will spend July studying general sciences at Carnegie Mellon University. PGSS was established in order to provide a summer enrichment experience in the sciences and mathematics for talented Pennsylvania high school students and to encourage them to pursue careers in the fields of science, technology, engineering or mathematics.

The program provides instruction in biological sciences, chemistry, physics, mathematics, and computer science, with emphasis on collaborative learning and team research.

PRHS junior Lauren Allen was selected to participate in the NatureBridge Alcoa Scholars program. The NatureBridge Alcoa Scholars program is an opportunity for 55 high school students from diverse backgrounds and nationalities to learn and grow while immersed in the great outdoors of Yosemite National Parks.

This two-week program is designed to develop future environmental leaders as it takes students on a challenging physical and academic journey into the spectacular wilderness.

Scholars will participate in a multi-day backpacking adventure, conduct hands-on science projects, help take care of the national park through a service project, and explore environmental issues from a global perspective.

Supported by a new group of friends from around the world, students will return home with a deeper connection to the environment, empowered to make a difference in their home communities.

Lauren is one of 39 scholars from seven different countries who will be traveling to Yosemite this summer.

PRHS senior Andrew Fernie was chosen as a 2018 NatureBridge Alcoa Scholar for the Shenandoah National Park/Washington D.C. program to be held from July 16 – 29, 2018. Andrew, like Lauren, will participate in a two-week program designed to develop future environmental leaders as it takes students on a challenging physical and academic journey into the spectacular wilderness.

Andrew will participate in a multi-day backpacking adventure, conduct hands-on science projects, help take care of the national park through a service project, and explore environmental issues from a global perspective.

Andrew is one of 16 scholars from six different countries who were selected to attend the Shenandoah and Washington D.C. program.