Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

North Hills teachers stress importance of educational bridges

Kristy Locklin | Sunday, May 13, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Highcliff Elementary kindergarten teacher Amy Bialek teaches students about dry ice during a Bridge Builders workshop.
Kristy Locklin | For the Tribune-Review
Highcliff Elementary kindergarten teacher Amy Bialek teaches students about dry ice during a Bridge Builders workshop.

Updated 7 hours ago

Pittsburgh is the City of Bridges, but educators in the North Hills School District think it could use a few more.

Bridge Builders is a new program aimed at helping parents understand that they are their child's first educator.

“We're making connections between prenatal care and Grade 3,” said Amy Bialek, a kindergarten teacher at Highcliff Elementary. “Everybody who touches that child's life is their educator. We want to give them the tools to help them teach.”

The program is funded by a $10,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Office for Early Childhood Development received by North Hills teachers who attended the Governor's Institute last year. During the weeklong brainstorming session, teams of educators focused on instructional strategies to promote a comprehensive set of early learning standards and developed an action plan to implement Pre-K to Grade 3 strategies in their districts.

On April 26, current and soon-to-be kindergartners and their parents attended a Kindergarten Date Night at Highcliff. During the event, children rotated through a series of hands-on learning centers located throughout the school while their parents attended informational workshops, including Literacy for Caregivers, Math for Current Kindergartners, Social and Emotional Development, County Library Resources and Growth Mindset.

Parent Jen Jenkins, who has a kindergartner and a fourth-grader, said she attended to help get her younger child prepared for first grade, especially when it comes to sight words, reading and math.

“It's a wonderful program,” she said. A similar event was held in January and the district will host a special welcome party at the Pittsburgh Children's Museum on May 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. for all current and incoming kindergarten families. Students from different elementary buildings throughout the district are encouraged to wear coordinating colors: West View (red), Highcliff (blue), Ross (green) and McIntyre (black). For more information, email Amy Bialek at bialeka@nhsd.net.

Kristy Locklin is a Tribune-Review contributor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me