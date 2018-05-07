Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
North Hills

Volunteers needed for North Park spruce-up on Saturday

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Monday, May 7, 2018, 4:00 p.m.
North Park Lake
North Park Lake

If North Park is one of your go-to destinations for recreation and relaxation, there's an opportunity on Saturday to help keep the place in tip-top shape.

The non-profit Friends of North Park is hosting a stewardship event from 9 a.m. to noon followed by lunch.

“It's an informal gathering for group members and people interested in helping out,” said Gary Rigdon, the organization's president. “We'll break into group for various projects and then have lunch together.”

Volunteers will pick up trash, remove invasive plant species and do trail maintenance at various locations in the park.

Tools, gloves, safety vests and trash bags will be supplied. Participants should wear sturdy footwear, long pants and long sleeve shirts. Eye protection is encouraged and people should bring their own reusable water bottle.

Meet up is at the Ambridge picnic shelter on Pearce Mill Road across from Marshall Lake.

RSVP's requested but not required. The event will be held rain or shine.

To sign up, contact Rigdon at: grigdon@consolidated.net or call 724-544-7284.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

