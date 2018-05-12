Girl Scout from North Catholic earns Gold Award

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Girl Scout Gold Award is a girl's chance to make a lasting difference in the world.

Isabella Haberstock, a senior at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic High School, has earned this distinction.

This award, presented by Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania, recognizes girls who demonstrate extraordinary leadership through sustainable and measurable Take Action projects that address important community needs.

As a Girl Scout member for 11 years, Haberstock is a Girl Scout Ambassador of Troop 50226.

She was supported in her Gold Award effort by her project advisor, Bernadette Madden, administrators at Holy Cross Academy (formerly St. Sebastian School), Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic High School, and other local schools.

Haberstock's Gold Award project focused specifically on the challenges a student faces with the transition from middle school to high school. As a freshman, she went through orientation and was provided with knowledge about the school and classes.

However, she found that, like herself, a lot of students didn't know how to deal with some of the challenges and anxiety that come along with this important change, such as how to deal with homework, stress, tests, making friends, etc.

She obtained feedback about the challenges from eighth- and ninth-graders through a survey. She incorporated their feedback into a website, middleschooltohighschooltips.weebly.com.

Everything in the website is from the perspective of a teenager who went through the same situation as an incoming freshmen.

This website was shared with more than 15 localhigh schools to integrate into their freshmen orientation programs.

As a result of Haberstock's project, incoming freshman are more acclimated and better prepared to achieve success at the high school level.

Haberstock plans to attend Duquesne University to pursue a master's degree in forensic science and law.

The Gold Award is a national award, with national standards, and it represents a Girl Scout's time, leadership, creativity and effort contributed to making her community better.