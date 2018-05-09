Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

Cops issue all clear after bomb threat at North Allegheny investigated

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Wednesday, May 9, 2018, 11:51 a.m.
The North Allegheny Intermediate High School along Cumberland Road
Google
The North Allegheny Intermediate High School along Cumberland Road

Updated 17 hours ago

McCandless police say the North Allegheny Intermediate high school in McCandless has been “thoroughly checked” after receiving a bomb threat this morning that forced students and staff to be evacuated while police investigated, according to authorities.

The intermediate high school building was placed on lock down at about 9:45 a.m. and staff and students were evacuated to Carson Middle School, according to a notice on the district's website.

No bombs were found.

At noon the district reported that all students were accounted for and were served lunch. The district cancelled all activities, including athletics, scheduled at NAI.

At about 1:15 p.m., McCandless police issued a statement urging parents and guardians not to go to the middles school unless it is necessary.

“We are having to divert resources from the important task of searching and securing NAI in an effort to handle the large influx of arriving parents,” police said. “If there is no need for you to do so, please refrain from arriving on scene.”

Students will be dismissed from the middle school at 2:15 p.m.

About 1,300 freshman and sophomore students attend the intermediate high school in McCandless.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me