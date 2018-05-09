Cops issue all clear after bomb threat at North Allegheny investigated

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

McCandless police say the North Allegheny Intermediate high school in McCandless has been “thoroughly checked” after receiving a bomb threat this morning that forced students and staff to be evacuated while police investigated, according to authorities.

The intermediate high school building was placed on lock down at about 9:45 a.m. and staff and students were evacuated to Carson Middle School, according to a notice on the district's website.

No bombs were found.

At noon the district reported that all students were accounted for and were served lunch. The district cancelled all activities, including athletics, scheduled at NAI.

At about 1:15 p.m., McCandless police issued a statement urging parents and guardians not to go to the middles school unless it is necessary.

“We are having to divert resources from the important task of searching and securing NAI in an effort to handle the large influx of arriving parents,” police said. “If there is no need for you to do so, please refrain from arriving on scene.”

Students will be dismissed from the middle school at 2:15 p.m.

About 1,300 freshman and sophomore students attend the intermediate high school in McCandless.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer.