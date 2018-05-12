Pine supervisors approve Wexford Station

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pine Board of Supervisors approved plans for the proposed Wexford Station development, which underwent an extensive public comment period at its May 7 meeting.

The board held two public hearings on the development, and the period closed April 16. The board had 60 days to make a decision.

The developer now has 30 days to accept or reject the township's approval document.

Eddy Homes plans to build 41 single-family and patio homes on 33 acres of land between Brennan Road and state Route 910.

As part of the plans and approval, the developer will realign Brennan Road where it meets Route 910 in order to improve sight distance at the intersection and create an extension of the Rachel Carson Trail.

The approval also includes recommendations for tree mitigation and compliance with specifications on buffers, extension of the public water line and limits on the access points for construction vehicles.

Residents from both Pine and Marshall townships expressed a number of concerns to the board including the construction and development's impact on traffic, safety, well water and overall quality of life for existing homeowners.

• The board also authorized the purchase of a 27Kw National Gas Generator in the amount of $15,070. The low bid was submitted by Woodhyrst, Inc.

•Pine-Richland High School's production of “Oklahoma!” was nominated for a number of Gene Kelly Awards honoring student achievements in musical theater. Those nominations include best all-student orchestra, best ensemble, best execution of choreography and best execution of musical direction.

Tyler Hepler was nominated for best actor for his portrayal of Will Parker and “Oklahoma!” was nominated for best musical in budget category III.

The winners will be announced at Pittsburgh CLO's 28th Annual Gene Kelley Awards at the Benedum Center on May 26.

Karen Price is a Tribune-Review contributor.