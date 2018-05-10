Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

May 18 'Cocktails & Cuisine' event benefits Crisis Center North

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Thursday, May 10, 2018, 4:52 p.m.

Updated 20 hours ago

Crisis Center North is hosting its annual fundraising event, “Cocktails & Cuisine,” from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday May 18 at The Woodlands Foundation's campus in Bradford Woods.

The event features samples from more than a dozen popular food and beverage purveyors as well as auctions for prizes.

The MC for the evening will be KDKA-TV reporter Julie Grant. Entertainment will be provided by Lisa Bleil, John Burgh and Bennie Benack Jr.

Celebrity “foodie” judges for the event will be Nan Cohn of KDKA radio; Dr. Shellie Hipsky, CEO of Inspiring Living International; KC Lapiano, owner of In the Kitchen; and Doug Oster, the Trib's home and garden editor.

Proceeds benefit Chris Center North's mission to assist victims of domestic violence.

Tickets cost $85 per person and include a wine or beer class. Tickets can be purchased online or my calling Crisis Center North at 412-364-6728.

The Woodlands is located at 134 Shenot Road.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me