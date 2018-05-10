May 18 'Cocktails & Cuisine' event benefits Crisis Center North

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Crisis Center North is hosting its annual fundraising event, “Cocktails & Cuisine,” from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday May 18 at The Woodlands Foundation's campus in Bradford Woods.

The event features samples from more than a dozen popular food and beverage purveyors as well as auctions for prizes.

The MC for the evening will be KDKA-TV reporter Julie Grant. Entertainment will be provided by Lisa Bleil, John Burgh and Bennie Benack Jr.

Celebrity “foodie” judges for the event will be Nan Cohn of KDKA radio; Dr. Shellie Hipsky, CEO of Inspiring Living International; KC Lapiano, owner of In the Kitchen; and Doug Oster, the Trib's home and garden editor.

Proceeds benefit Chris Center North's mission to assist victims of domestic violence.

Tickets cost $85 per person and include a wine or beer class. Tickets can be purchased online or my calling Crisis Center North at 412-364-6728.

The Woodlands is located at 134 Shenot Road.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.