Water line break along McKnight Road in Ross repaired; all lanes open to traffic

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Repairs to a line break that sent water streaming onto McKnight Road near the entrance to Ross Park Mall late Sunday morning have been completed, according to West View Water Authority.

The break in the 8-inch line at the intersection of McKnight and Old McKnight roads was reported at 11:40 a.m., said Bob Christian, the utility's executive director.

A crew was in the area and was able to stop the flow of water within about 10 minutes, he said.

The authority has not yet determined what caused the line to fail.

Only one customer, a nearby self storage facility, lost water service, he said. Water service was restored by 3 p.m. today.

The break also forced a shutdown of the mall's southern entrance and the northbound lanes of McKnight Road were reduced to two lanes.

All lanes are now opened.

The road where the break occurred has been patched temporarily until a paving crew can be scheduled to complete the job, according to Christian.

The busy McKnight Road corridor has an average daily traffic volume of about 30,000 vehicles, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, which is responsible for maintaining the roadway.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.