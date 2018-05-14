Summer rec program for kids in NA communities kicks off June 18

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Registration is being accepted for the joint summer recreation program for kids in Bradford Woods, Franklin Park, Marshall and McCandless.

The program featuring team sports, group recreation, arts and crafts and a variety of other activities runs weekdays from 8:45 a.m. to noon from June 18 through July 13 with the exception of July 4th.

The program is open to children entering second grade up to students in eighth grade.

The cost to participate is $135 per child, which covers programming and insurance that carries a $50 deductible.

Completed registration and medical authorization forms should be submitted on the first day of attendance along with a check payable to the Town of McCandless.

Registration forms also will be sent home with students in the North Allegheny School District during the final week of classes.

The recreation program will be held at three locations — Knob Hill Park in Marshall Township, McKnight Elementary School in McCandless and Franklin Elementary School in Franklin Park.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.