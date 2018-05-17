Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
North Hills

North Allegheny budget calls for small tax hike to plug revenue gap

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Thursday, May 17, 2018, 1:06 p.m.
The North Allegheny school board is set to vote Wednesday on a proposed budget for the 2018-19 school year that calls for a small hike in the property tax rates to generate an additional $2.6 million in revenue for the district.

The May 23 vote is for preliminary approval of the nearly $166.14 million spending plan. A final vote is scheduled to take place on June 27.

If approved, the current tax rate of 18.0011 mills will increase 2.5 percent to 18.4557 mills.

A mill equals $1 for every $1,000 of a property's assessed value.

The tax increase is would add $90 a year to the tax bill of a home assessed at $200,000, according to district officials.

North Allegheny last raised taxes for the 2015-16 school year, when the rate was increased by 3.4 percent, from 17.4039 mills to 18.0011.

Next year's budget earmarks 76-percent of spending for salaries and benefits, with the remaining 24 percent spread among budget categories that include:

• Debt payments, 8 percent

• Professional, purchased and other services, 8 percent

• Texbooks, supplies and gasoline, 5 percent

• Organization dues and interest on debt, 3 percent

The budget anticipates more than $163.6 million in funding from three major sources: local, $125.55 million; state, $35.668 million and federal, $2.4 million.

With more than 8,400 students, North Allegheny is the largest suburban school district in Allegheny County.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

