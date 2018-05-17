North Allegheny budget calls for small tax hike to plug revenue gap

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The North Allegheny school board is set to vote Wednesday on a proposed budget for the 2018-19 school year that calls for a small hike in the property tax rates to generate an additional $2.6 million in revenue for the district.

The May 23 vote is for preliminary approval of the nearly $166.14 million spending plan. A final vote is scheduled to take place on June 27.

If approved, the current tax rate of 18.0011 mills will increase 2.5 percent to 18.4557 mills.

A mill equals $1 for every $1,000 of a property's assessed value.

The tax increase is would add $90 a year to the tax bill of a home assessed at $200,000, according to district officials.

North Allegheny last raised taxes for the 2015-16 school year, when the rate was increased by 3.4 percent, from 17.4039 mills to 18.0011.

Next year's budget earmarks 76-percent of spending for salaries and benefits, with the remaining 24 percent spread among budget categories that include:

• Debt payments, 8 percent

• Professional, purchased and other services, 8 percent

• Texbooks, supplies and gasoline, 5 percent

• Organization dues and interest on debt, 3 percent

The budget anticipates more than $163.6 million in funding from three major sources: local, $125.55 million; state, $35.668 million and federal, $2.4 million.

With more than 8,400 students, North Allegheny is the largest suburban school district in Allegheny County.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.