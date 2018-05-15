Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
North Hills

North Hills communities shine in annual 'Best' rankings by Niche data

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Tuesday, May 15, 2018, 4:06 p.m.
David Christopher and his son, Samuel Christopher, 6, dig out some pampas grass at Bradford Woods Elementary School.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
David Christopher and his son, Samuel Christopher, 6, dig out some pampas grass at Bradford Woods Elementary School.

Updated 16 hours ago

Three North Hills communities are among the top 10 Best Places to Buy a House in the Pittsburgh area in Niche's 2018 ranking.

The Pittsburgh-based data company gathers information in nearly every school, college, university, neighborhood, town and suburb in the country and analyzes its findings to develop its ranking.

Niche's annual ranking placed Bradford Woods at the top of the list, with Franklin Park holding the second-place spot. Marshall Township was ranked ninth on the list.

Bradford Woods also made it onto Niche's top 10 list of Best Places to Buy a House in America .

The borough of 1,901 residents is ranked fifth on the national list, which placed the Dallas, Texas, neighborhood of Wilshire Heights in the top spot.

To arrive at its housing purchase ranking, Niche collects information about home values, property taxes, home ownership rates, housing costs and real estate trends. Data also is used from the U.S. Census, the FBI and other sources.

Franklin Park took the top spot in Niche's ranking of Best Places to Raise a Family in the Pittsburgh area , a ranking that looks at public schools, crime rates, cost of living and family-friendly amenities. The list ranked Bradford Woods third and Marshall fourth.

In its ranking of Best Place to Live in the Pittsburgh area , Franklin Park was ranked third and Bradford Woods was number six. Marshall took the 11th spot on list, which is based on crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities and local amenities.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

