Driving without distractions topic of free June 6 program in Marshall

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Marshall Township is playing host to a free program about distracted driving for teen-age drivers and their parents from 7 to 8 p.m. on June 6.

The program presents by the Connor Johnson Memorial Foundation will discuss “best practices” to follow during the driver license process, the state's Graduated Drivers License program and the dangers of becoming distracted while driving.

Organizers of the event note that automobile crashes are the single largest cause of death for teens.

The Connor Johnson Memorial Foundation is named after Connor Johnson, a North Allegheny Senior High School graduate who was killed in a car accident along I-79 in 2011. He died 13 days after his 21st birthday.

The program will be held in the Elias Fry Barn in Marshall's Knob Hill Park, 415 Knob Road.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.