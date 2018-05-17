Rep. Turzai sponsors June 2 shred event to help cut risk of identity theft

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Citing the need for people to take steps to safeguard their identites against theft, a local stte representative is hosting free document shredding event McCandless.

“Identity theft is one of the fastest-growing crimes across the Commonwealth and we need to put a stop to it,” said state Rep. Mike Turzai, R-Bradford Woods, who represents the 28th House district. “By allowing residents free use of an industrial-sized shredding truck, they can be assured that old documents do not fall into the wrong hands.”

The event will be held on Saturday, June 2, from 8 to 10 a.m. at the McKnight Elementary School/North Allegheny Intermediate parking lots located onCumberland Road.

Acceptable items include all paper and manila folders. No more than five bags or boxes per household are permitted and staples or paper clips need not be removed. The event is not open to businessses.

Turzai urged residents to shred documents that contain personal information such as birth dates, Social Security numbers, bank account information and credit card numbers.

For more information, contact Turzai's district office at 412-369-2230 or see his website: repturzai.com.

