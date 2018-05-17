North Allegheny hires principal for Ingomar Middle, asst. principal for intermediate

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The North Allegheny School District on Wednesday voted unanimously to fill two leadership positions.

• David Deramo, who currently works as the assistant superintendent in the South Fayette Township School District, has been hired as principal for Ingomar Middle School. He will replace Heidi Stark, who is resigning at the end of the school year to move out of state.

Deramo holds a Bachelor of the Arts degree in sociology, a Master's degree in education and is certified by the state to work as a principal. He earned a Superintendent Letter of Eligibility from the University of Pittsburgh and is working on his doctorate at Point Park University.

Deramo began his career in school administration with the West Mifflin Area School District, where he served as the middle school assistant principal, principal of Homeville Elementary School and the Middle School principal. He will earn $127,000 a year at NA. His starting date has not been announce.

• The board also hired Jenna Fraser as assistant principal at North Allegheny Intermediate High School. Fraser began her teaching career at NA as a learning support instructor at Hosack and Ingomar elementary schools.

In 2017, Fraser was hired as the associate principal at Bethel Park High School. Fraser received her Bachelor of the Arts degree in sociology, special and elementary education from Seton Hill University and a Master's of Education as a reading specialist from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania. She obtained her principal's certificate from Point Park University In 2017.

Fraser will earn $100,000 at NA. Her starting date has not yet been announced.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.