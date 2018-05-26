Axe-throwing venue opens in Ross

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

THROW Pittsburgh is located below Pool City at 4780 McKnight Road. Hours are Monday-Thursday 5 to 10 p.m., Friday 4 to 10 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. For more information, call 412-548-3715 or visit https://throwaxes.co

Whitney Jones wanted to do something different to celebrate her dad's birthday … so she took him to a place where he could toss deadly weapons.

“I was surprised that she brought me here,” says Phillip Jones of Emporium. “It's a nice way to relieve some stress. I could see myself coming here after a long work week.”

THROW Pittsburgh, located on McKnight Road in Ross Township, is the latest axe-throwing facility to open in the region. Unlike similar sites that center on heaving hatchets at wooden targets, THROW requires brains as well as brawn.

The six-lane arena occupies the same space as IQ Escape, an immersive game that requires players to problem-solve their way out of a series of themed rooms. Owner Eric Lloyd of Wexford thought chucking cutlery would put him on the cutting edge of the competitive business.

“I'm never going to stop looking for what I think the next big thing is in entertainment,” says Lloyd, who has additional IQ locations in the South Hills and in State College.

By adding bits of trivia or poker-like rules to the mix, the act of axe-throwing becomes both a physical and mental challenge. THROW also abandons the traditional elimination-style of play, giving each participant an equal number of flings.

Of course, folks are welcome to come in and, after a brief tutorial, spend the next 50 minutes hurling sharp objects at the wall.

Since opening in March, THROW has welcomed wannabe warriors who range in age from 6 to 90 years old. The sport — which got its start in Canada — has a better safety record than bowling or basketball. Corporations use the activity as a team-building exercise and, since most places are BYOB facilities, it's a popular bachelor party and first-date destination. Leagues and tournaments are expected to start up soon.

The Jones family spent a recent Saturday morning tossing axes and knives. Whitney and her mom, Kim, along with Whitney's boyfriend, Austin Crull, all enjoyed the experience.

“We get a lot of couples, always with the guy trying to be Hercules,” Lloyd says with a laugh. “Women do substantially better because it's not about strength, it's about technique.”

Melissa Redman, Lloyd's fiancée and business partner, agrees. She was wary of the pastime at first, but after a few target attempts, understood its mass appeal.

“Once you stick your first axe,” she says, “it's pure adrenaline.”

Kristy Locklin is a Tribune-Review contributor.