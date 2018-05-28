Student team called ArtiFISHal Intelligence invent water conservation device

A team of budding engineers, inventors and robotics whizzes that includes three Pine-Richland School District students recently placed fourth in the FIRST LEGO League Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas. competing against 70 teams from around the world.

The team, ArtiFISHal Intelligence, qualified to compete in the international competition by placing second at the Western Pennsylvania Regional Championships earlier this year.

The team includes Eden Hall Upper Elementary School student Ryan Scott, Pine-Richland Middle School students Luke Kastner and Matt Farmer, North Allegheny Middle School students Bryan Chen, Ray Ginde, Shomik Telang, Abhi Yarlagadda and Coleman Walsh and Seneca Valley Middle School student Lucas Boyle.

The theme of this year's competition was hydrodynamics.

“First we had to choose what to do because water is a very big topic,” Scott said. “We chose water conservation, but that's still a big topic because water is being wasted lots of different places.”

Each team member explored a subtopic, including water parks, hotels and homes. After touring four area hospitals and learning how much water is wasted every day by running the showers to flush out stagnant water and prevent the growth of Legionella bacteria, however, they came up with the A.W.E.S.O.M.E., or AI Water Elimination System Of Major Excellence. The device is a shower head that spins on its own every six hours to flush the water lines and the team believes it can result in a savings of 5.8 million gallons of water each year just in the four hospitals they visited alone. They built the shower head, including a motor that uses a 9-volt battery to power a fan, and Sewickley Hospital agreed to test it for them in the weeks leading up to the Arkansas Invitational.

Scott said during their get-togethers they sometimes joke about what it would be like to go on the television show “Shark Tank” and try to sell their idea.

The competition also had two other elements in addition to the hydrodynamics project. The team also had to build a robot that they could program to complete a set of tasks and come up with a core values project. For theirs, the students raised money for a robotics team from Aliquippa and mentored them through their first experience with a robotics competition.

In all, the students worked between six to 10 hours a week for the last nine months. They kept an engineering journal throughout the process and when they presented it to the judges in Arkansas they told them it was their baby, because it weighed five pounds and took nine months to produce.

In addition to skills such as problem-solving and teamwork, MySTEM Academy's Marcel Bergerman, who mentored the team along with Maria Yamanaka, said the students also learned the importance of perseverance.

“At a time when most of the projects kids are doing are one day long or one week long at most, to do something for nine months is something big,” he said. “That endurance and perseverance is what I think will help them the most. They will remember later on in their professional lives that it took lots of trial and error. You're not going to do big things in one day, or one week.”

