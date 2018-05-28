Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

Richland Park hosts Memorial Day service

Tribune-Review | Monday, May 28, 2018, 4:03 p.m.
AFJROTC Cadet rifle team salute the veterans during the Memorial Day Service at Richland Park on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
AFJROTC Cadet rifle team salute the veterans during the Memorial Day Service at Richland Park on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Bakerstown American Legion represenitive during Richland Township Memorial Day Services on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Bakerstown American Legion represenitive during Richland Township Memorial Day Services on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Cub Scout Ryan Weidenhoff, 7, of West Deer, salutes during the Memorial Day Service at Richland Park on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Cub Scout Ryan Weidenhoff, 7, of West Deer, salutes during the Memorial Day Service at Richland Park on Monday, May 28, 2018.
American Legion Post Cammander Bob Schleiden salutes the wreath of the final roll call who have passed in 2018 at a Memorial Day ceremony at Richland Park on May 28, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
American Legion Post Cammander Bob Schleiden salutes the wreath of the final roll call who have passed in 2018 at a Memorial Day ceremony at Richland Park on May 28, 2018.
The community came out in support at Richland Park for a Memorial Day Service on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
The community came out in support at Richland Park for a Memorial Day Service on Monday, May 28, 2018.
The Rev. Gary Weston (USAF) gives the final benediction at Richland's Memorial Day Service on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
The Rev. Gary Weston (USAF) gives the final benediction at Richland's Memorial Day Service on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Richland residents pay tribute to the fallen on Memorial Day at Richland Park, Monday, May 28, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Richland residents pay tribute to the fallen on Memorial Day at Richland Park, Monday, May 28, 2018.
Veterans pose for a group picture completing the Memorial Day Service on Monday, May 28, 2018, at Richland Park.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Veterans pose for a group picture completing the Memorial Day Service on Monday, May 28, 2018, at Richland Park.

Updated 3 hours ago

A Memorial Day service at Richland Township Park on Monday, May 28, was well attended by the community as attendees paid tribute to veterans who paid the ultimate price for our country.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me