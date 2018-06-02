Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
North Hills

Mother, daughter honored for Animal Friends volunteerism

Kristy Locklin | Saturday, June 2, 2018, 2:03 p.m.
Bernadette Smrekar and her daughter, Karly, display their President's Lifetime Achievement Awards as both have completed more than 4,000 volunteer hours with Animal Friends.
Karly Smrekar's life has gone to the dogs.

The 22-year-old on May 27 received the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award for logging 4,092 hours of volunteer work with Animal Friends in Ohio Township. She received a certificate and a letter, both signed by President Trump, and a recognition pin for her service.

Smrekar, of Gibsonia, has been volunteering at the shelter since 2009. In addition to providing training, enrichment and support to the four-legged residents, she's helped foster more than 100 pooches in her home. She even adopted three of them: Paige, Eva and Henry.

Letting go of adorable puppies is a bit of a challenge, she admits, but the promise that there will always be more in need of TLC keeps her going.

“It's a great experience,” Smrekar says of volunteering. “Some of the dogs have been in abusive situations. We give them love and they give us unconditional love back.”

As a North Catholic High School student, Smrekar was required to donate 100 hours of her time to charity. She chose Animal Friends because that's where her mother, Bernadette Smrekar, volunteered. In 2015, Bernadette received the same presidential award for her service.

Animal Friends thrives thanks to its network of dedicated volunteers.

People interested in lending a hand at the shelter can start at the age of 13 with a parent or guardian by their side.

“This time is a wonderful family bonding experience,” says Ashley Rieser, director of volunteer services.

Animal Friends has a wide range of opportunities available that don't directly involve the handling of dogs, cats and rabbits. Some teens help organize birthday parties or other events or do office work.

Before leaving for college, Smrekar visited the facility at least twice a week — even on Thanksgiving and Christmas — to walk dogs.

Now a student at Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in New York, she plans to keep working with animals and has even toyed with the idea of becoming a veterinarian.

Her advice to young people who want to get involved? Do it, you won't regret it.

For more information on volunteering for Animal Friends, visit www.ThinkingOutsideTheCage.org.

Kristy Locklin is a Tribune-Review contributor.

