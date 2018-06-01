North Hills students shine in state science competition
North Hills School District students won top honors at the Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science (PJAS) competition at Pennsylvania State University.
Freshman Hannah Sciulli placed first with her experiment on bacteria in our waterways, and senior Lauren Rebel placed second with her experiment on the effects of pH and salinity on frac water bacteria.
Lauren was awarded a six-year PJAS State Participant Award, noting her qualification for the state event for all six years of her middle school and high school career.
Additionally, she also earned the PJAS Duquesne University Scholarship Award that provides for full tuition for four years of study at the university.
For the competition, students designed a unique experiment and were judged on their ability to conduct and convey the results using the scientific method.
PJAS is a statewide organization of middle and high school students designed to stimulate and promote interest in science among its members through the development of research projects and investigations.