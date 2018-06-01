Beattie students qualify for SkillsUSA National Conference

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The A.W. Beattie Career Center in McCandless will be well represented in a major competition later this month.

Nine students have qualified for the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference June 25-29 in Louisville, Ky.

The vocational school serves high school students from nine northern Allegheny County school districts.

In its 54th year, the conference is the nation's largest workforce development event for high school and college students.

A USASkills spokeswoman said there will be 6,500 competitors in 102 contests that will take up about 25 acres of floor space at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

Each student was a gold medalist at the state level.

The SkillsUSA Pennsylvania State Conference was in April in Hershey.

Winners will receive medals, industry prizes and scholarships.

“We have been blown away to be taking a total of nine (students),” Beattie SkillsUSA advisor John Brown said.

Third-year senior graphic design students Grace Cibula of North Allegheny and Savannah and Sierra Luhrman of Pine-Richland will compete in Career Pathways Showcase — Arts and Communications.

In this contest, student teams use their course of study as the basis of a project that will benefit their class, school, community or industry.

Brown said Cibula chose to work with a realtor to produce printed materials for an annual fundraiser.

Savannah Luhrman worked with a restaurant to design fliers and a banner for a fundraiser and Sierra Luhrman has worked the past two years on a graphics package for a community swimming pool.

Third-year senior building construction student Cameron Galloway of Avonworth, third-year senior advertising design student Julia Geeting of Northgate and third-year senior HVAC student Greg Oliver of Pine-Richland will team in Chapter Display.

Students in this category build a three-dimensional display that articulates the SkillsUSA competition theme this year of “Champions at Work, Job-Ready Day One”.

Brown said the trio built a kiosk from the ground up, using traditional carpentry, electrical and design skills, as well as engineering and virtual reality.

The kiosk is interactive and boasts a website made by advertising design.

It includes a video with a 1940s gumshoe theme that provides clues to users.

Galloway, Geeting and Oliver are competing for a second year, but the first time all together.

“I like that I get to use the skills I have learned,” said Galloway, 17, of Ohio Township.

“I also like that I get to work with two other amazing people (who) are great at what they do.”

Geeting, 18, of Bellevue, likes that the competition forces everyone out of their comfort zones and allows “you to work with people you never really thought you'd ever interact with.”

In Digital Cinema Production, second-year junior advertising design students Patrick (Riley) Crow and Patrick Thomas, both of Northgate, will film and edit a short video on site.

They also will take an exam that will assess their knowledge of industry standards, complete a storyboard assignment and be interviewed by one or more judges.

First-year senior advertising design student Daniel Dickson of Hampton was the only individual qualifier. In the Advertising Design category, he will be tested on his technical skills and creative aptitude as though he worked for an ad agency.

Brown said just making it to nationals is a huge accomplishment.

“Our goal is always just to try our best,” he said.

Karen Kadilak is a Tribune-Review contributor.