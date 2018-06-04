Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
North Hills

Pine-Richland's Class of 2018 bids farewell

Tribune-Review | Monday, June 4, 2018, 11:57 a.m.
Pine-Richland Honor Roll grads Brandon Murray and Jacob Weinberg (right) share a fun moment while celebrating at their commencement on June 1, 2018.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Pine-Richland graduate Ali Battaglia picks up a bouncy ball that was being tossed around at the commencement service on June 1, 2018.
Pine-Richland's Class of 2018 thow their caps on June 1, 2018.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Camlyn Stisrak, 5, runs back to the stands after addressing the Pine-Richland Class of 2018 congratulating them and making reference to her class of 2030.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Barbara Ann Brachocki cheers as her daughter, Gillian, receives her diploma on the Pine-Richland stadium field during commencement services on June 1, 2018.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Pine-Richland Student Government President Rhys Rocher gives a heartfelt farewell to his classmates at graduation on June 1, 2018.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Faculty speaker Jason Goldsmith talks to the Pine-Richland Class of 2018 quoting Walt Whitman and telling them to be good to each other on June 1, 2018.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Pine-Richland Senior Choir Members sing their Alma Mater before commencement on June 1, 2018.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
The Class of 2018 bid farewell during commencement on June 1, 2018 at Pine-Richland Stadium as the graduates prepare to enter the next phase of their lives.

