Free program in Franklin Park helps busy people win daily race against time

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The job search ministry at Saints John and Paul Church in Franklin Park is playing host to a program designed to help busy people better manage their time.

The free program titled “Time Management Tips & Tricks” will be presented by professional trainers Dale Ann Gold and Kristina Kramer from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 21.

No registration is required, and everyone who attends will be eligible for drawings to receive books on the time management topic.

The Job Search Ministry offers free services including resume review, monthly professional development programs, networking and a Job Search Work Team that meets twice monthly. More information is available online .

The program will be conducted in the church's multipurpose room in the lower level. The church is located at 2586 Wexford Bayne Road.

For additional details or to volunteer to help provide services to job seekers or present an educational program, contact Carolyn Mariano at: cpmariano@comcast.net

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.