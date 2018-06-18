Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

Pine-Richland grad has eye-opening humanitarian visit to Ukraine

Kristy Locklin | Monday, June 18, 2018, 8:49 p.m.
Kaleb Bahanna, a 2014 Pine-Richland graduate, with children he worked with in Ukraine.
Kaleb Bahanna, a 2014 Pine-Richland graduate, with children he worked with in Ukraine.
Kaleb Bahanna, a 2014 Pine-Richland graduate, with children he worked with in Ukraine.
Kaleb Bahanna, a 2014 Pine-Richland graduate, with children he worked with in Ukraine.
Kaleb Bahanna, a 2014 Pine-Richland graduate, visited Ukraine on a humanitarian trip.
Kaleb Bahanna, a 2014 Pine-Richland graduate, visited Ukraine on a humanitarian trip.

Updated 12 hours ago

In his 22 years, Kaleb Bahanna had never set foot outside the United States.

Last month, the 2014 Pine-Richland graduate traveled to Ukraine, an Eastern European country that gained its independence in 1991 during the fall of the Soviet Union.

It wasn't a typical vacation, but for Bahanna, it generated more memories than any available at a tropical tourist trap.

“This trip truly opened my eyes to the world and especially the people that live on it,” he says.

Inspired by news reports about the tense political and economic climate in the region, Bahanna reached out to The Ukrainian Humanitarian Initiative, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for the country's impoverished children. One of the charity's founders set the young American up with a host family. Although she feared for his safety, Bahanna's mother, Beth Bahanna, let him go.

“I always supported Kaleb with his decision to go to Ukraine,” she said. “I wondered why he didn't want to go on a fun excursion tour of Italy or Germany as I offered. He explained he wanted to go on a humanitarian trip where he would volunteer and help the underserved populations in Ukraine. I was humbled and could not refuse his desire to make a difference and to have a life-changing experience.”

After extensive research, raising money for living expenses, developing a contingency plan in case something went wrong and honing his language skills (mostly Russian), Bahanna spent two weeks in Ukraine in various orphanages, teaching English lessons, mentoring children, organizing donations of clothing, toys and medical supplies and getting a first-hand look at how the Ukrainian health care system works.

In high school, Bahanna interned as a volunteer services coordinator at Magee-Womens Hospital of UPMC. During his time at Penn State University, where he majored in health policy and administration, he volunteered in a retirement community for people with Alzheimer's disease and dementia. He is pursuing a master's degree in health administration at the University of Pittsburgh. Upon graduation, he plans to become a health care executive.

His course-load will keep him busy, but Bahanna said he plans to return to Ukraine for another humanitarian visit. In the meantime, he is organizing a GoFundMe page for UHI. He encourages people to visit the organization's website at www.hope.ck.ua/about.html to find ways they can help, whether it's through monetary donations or volunteerism.

“The main things I learned were just how different some cultures and customs really are,” Bahanna said. “However, despite the huge differences, when it all comes down to it, people are just people. Regardless of the language, the food they eat and all the other differences, we are the same with one another. This is why we should help out each other.”

Kristy Locklin is a Tribune-Review contributor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me