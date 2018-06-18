Pine-Richland grad has eye-opening humanitarian visit to Ukraine

In his 22 years, Kaleb Bahanna had never set foot outside the United States.

Last month, the 2014 Pine-Richland graduate traveled to Ukraine, an Eastern European country that gained its independence in 1991 during the fall of the Soviet Union.

It wasn't a typical vacation, but for Bahanna, it generated more memories than any available at a tropical tourist trap.

“This trip truly opened my eyes to the world and especially the people that live on it,” he says.

Inspired by news reports about the tense political and economic climate in the region, Bahanna reached out to The Ukrainian Humanitarian Initiative, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for the country's impoverished children. One of the charity's founders set the young American up with a host family. Although she feared for his safety, Bahanna's mother, Beth Bahanna, let him go.

“I always supported Kaleb with his decision to go to Ukraine,” she said. “I wondered why he didn't want to go on a fun excursion tour of Italy or Germany as I offered. He explained he wanted to go on a humanitarian trip where he would volunteer and help the underserved populations in Ukraine. I was humbled and could not refuse his desire to make a difference and to have a life-changing experience.”

After extensive research, raising money for living expenses, developing a contingency plan in case something went wrong and honing his language skills (mostly Russian), Bahanna spent two weeks in Ukraine in various orphanages, teaching English lessons, mentoring children, organizing donations of clothing, toys and medical supplies and getting a first-hand look at how the Ukrainian health care system works.

In high school, Bahanna interned as a volunteer services coordinator at Magee-Womens Hospital of UPMC. During his time at Penn State University, where he majored in health policy and administration, he volunteered in a retirement community for people with Alzheimer's disease and dementia. He is pursuing a master's degree in health administration at the University of Pittsburgh. Upon graduation, he plans to become a health care executive.

His course-load will keep him busy, but Bahanna said he plans to return to Ukraine for another humanitarian visit. In the meantime, he is organizing a GoFundMe page for UHI. He encourages people to visit the organization's website at www.hope.ck.ua/about.html to find ways they can help, whether it's through monetary donations or volunteerism.

“The main things I learned were just how different some cultures and customs really are,” Bahanna said. “However, despite the huge differences, when it all comes down to it, people are just people. Regardless of the language, the food they eat and all the other differences, we are the same with one another. This is why we should help out each other.”

Kristy Locklin is a Tribune-Review contributor.