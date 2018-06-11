Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
North Hills

Residents can view, comment on McCandless' comprehensive plan at June 19 open house

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Monday, June 11, 2018, 2:27 p.m.

McCandless is holding a second open house at the town hall from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday June 19 to provide information to residents about the town's Implementable Comprehensive Plan.

The open house will be held at Carson Middles School, 200 Hillvue Lane, McCandless. Handels of McCandless Crossing will serve free ice cream at the event. The comprehensive plan can be viewed online.

The event will include a brief presentations at 6:15 p.m. about the planning process. Residents will then have an opportunity to speak with town officials and members of the steering committee that helped guide the consultants who developed the plan.

Stations divided by subject matter also will be set up around the room for people to view components of the plan.

The town held its first open house to present the plan in January.

Comprehensive plans are typically revised by municipalities every 10 year to serve as a blueprint outlining problems a community faces and ways in which they can be addressed.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

