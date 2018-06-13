Block Northway hosting weekly farmer's market on Fridays; kid's safety event June 22

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

North Hills residents looking for fresh produce and hand-crafted merchandise need not travel very far.

Every Friday through October, The Block Northway is hosting a farmer's market featuring fresh, locally grown produce, meats, eggs, fine spirits, flowers and a marketplace for unique, hand-crafted gifts.

Vendors include Freedom Farms, The Olive Tap, Wigle Whiskey, Jarred, GOODLife Juices, Aunt Carol's Homemade Dips, Gahr's Hamloaf, Zeke's Coffee and many more.

The farmer's market will be set up from 3 to 7 p.m. in the upper level of the mall's south atrium near the DSW shoe store and the Wahlburgers restaurant.

A free “Kid's Safety” event will be held in conjunction with the June 22 farmer's market featuring fire, police and EMS vehicles; drawings for prizes; face painting; a balloon artist; a make Silly Putty demonstration by the Carnegie Science Center; and a Meet the Mascot visit from the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium.

The Block Northway is located along McKnight Road in Ross.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.