Woodland Farms Lemonade Stand in Wexford to help fight childhood cancer

North Hills residents looking for a sweet way to cool off while supporting the fight against childhood cancer can head over to the sixth annual Woodland Farms Lemonade Stand from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The stand featuring fresh-squeezed, icy cold lemonade will be set up at the corner of Pinkerton Road and Scarlet Circle in Wexford, which is located off Warrendale Road.

There is no cost for the lemonade but donations are being accepted. Anybody who makes a donation, will receive a home-baked cookie. Take-out service will be available.

Dog treats and water also will be available at the pet-friendly event.

Money raised will be donated to that national Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation — named for Alexandra “Alex” Scott , who lost her battle with cancer in August 2004.

Alex and her family began raising money to help fund the fight against childhood cancer when she was 4 years old by setting up a lemonade stand in the front yard of their Connecticut home.

By the time of her death, the stand had raised more than $1 million.

In the five years since the Woodland Farms fundraiser was launched, $4,000 has been donated to the national foundation. This year's goal is to raise $1,200.

Donations to help the cause also can be made online .

