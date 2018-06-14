Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Legendary Pittsburgh meteorologist Joe DeNardo dies at 87 
North Hills

Woodland Farms Lemonade Stand in Wexford to help fight childhood cancer

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Thursday, June 14, 2018, 2:33 p.m.

Updated 18 hours ago

North Hills residents looking for a sweet way to cool off while supporting the fight against childhood cancer can head over to the sixth annual Woodland Farms Lemonade Stand from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The stand featuring fresh-squeezed, icy cold lemonade will be set up at the corner of Pinkerton Road and Scarlet Circle in Wexford, which is located off Warrendale Road.

There is no cost for the lemonade but donations are being accepted. Anybody who makes a donation, will receive a home-baked cookie. Take-out service will be available.

Dog treats and water also will be available at the pet-friendly event.

Money raised will be donated to that national Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation — named for Alexandra “Alex” Scott , who lost her battle with cancer in August 2004.

Alex and her family began raising money to help fund the fight against childhood cancer when she was 4 years old by setting up a lemonade stand in the front yard of their Connecticut home.

By the time of her death, the stand had raised more than $1 million.

In the five years since the Woodland Farms fundraiser was launched, $4,000 has been donated to the national foundation. This year's goal is to raise $1,200.

Donations to help the cause also can be made online .

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me