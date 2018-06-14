Applicants sought for post as junior board member for Northland Library; deadline June 30

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

High school juniors and seniors who value the services provided by public libraries and live in one of the five communities that support Northland Library can apply to serve a one-year term as a junior board member.

Applications for the volunteer post, which also is open to students who are home schooled, are due by June 30. Applicants must be residents of Bradford Woods, Franklin Park, Marshall, McCandless or Ross. Applicants also must submit a 250-words statement about why they want to be considered for the position.

Junior board members can provide suggestions and input from the point of view of students, help support the library's effort to serve the community, learn how nonprofit organizations are governed and enhance their leadership abilities, according to a posting announcing the opening.

Completed applications can be mailed to: Junior Board Member Position, Northland Public Library, 300 Cumberland Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237; or emailed to: nplhumanresources@einetwork.net.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer.