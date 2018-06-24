Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
North Hills

Pine-Richland hosting blood drive July 5

Karen Price | Sunday, June 24, 2018, 8:47 p.m.

Updated 15 hours ago

Several rising seniors at Pine-Richland High School are hoping to not only help the Central Blood Bank but also earn scholarship money by hosting a community blood drive at the school from 1-7 p.m. July 5.

Summer is a critical time for the blood bank because with schools out and people on vacation, donations drop and supplies can run low. Donating blood is a quick and easy way to make a big difference, said organizing committee member Emily Brandt.

“This year was my first time donating as well as volunteering, and it can seem scary if you're not comfortable with blood or needles, but it really is such a simple act,” she said. “It's not painful, it's so kind and it really does help people in need. You can make such an impact.”

Along with Brandt, fellow students C.J. Keilly, Hannah Rust and Drew Lund have been working hard to organize this summer's drive. Their work has included coming up with ways to promote the drive, including putting up promotional materials around town and talking to their different sports teams, churches, friends, neighbors and other groups. They'll all be there volunteering on the day of the drive, then will continue their work at three additional drives throughout the school year, said school district parent Allison Romano, the community committee coordinator for the students.

The more donors they get, the more points the school will receive toward scholarship dollars.

“We're hoping we do get a lot of donors because it really is a win-win,” Romano said.

Brandt said she got involved with the drive because she hopes to go into the medical field and finds it inspiring.

Rust said she got involved after donating for the first time last year. Everyone was so nice and the atmosphere so positive that she wanted to be a part of it.

She would want anyone who hasn't donated before to know that it really makes you feel better knowing you're helping others.

“It's always nice to get that email from the Central Blood Bank saying your blood is on its way to the hospital to save lives,” she said. “A lot of people don't realize how big an impact donating their blood can make.”

Community members and students alike can schedule their donation appointment online by going to www.centralbloodbank.com and putting in sponsor code OS010099. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Karen Price is a Tribune-Review contributor.

