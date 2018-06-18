Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
North Hills

North Allegheny's Class of 2018 celebrates graduation

Tribune-Review | Monday, June 18, 2018, 11:42 a.m.
Louis Raggiunti l For the Tribune-Review
North Allegheny commencement speaker Riley Smith takes part in the graduation ceremony on Friday, June 15, 2018 at Newman Stadium.
Louis Raggiunti l For the Tribune-Review
Family and friends fill Newman Stadium for North Allegheny's graduation Friday, June 15, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Ruby Lucas looks into the crowd before graduating Friday, June 15, 2018 at Newman Stadium.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Ryan Beck receives his diploma Friday, June 15, 2018 at Newman Stadium.
Louis Raggiunti l For the Tribune-Review
North Allegheny students got creative with their caps at graduation Friday, June 15, 2018 at Newman Stadium.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune Review
North Allegheny students prepare to graduate Friday, June 15, 2018 at Newman Stadium.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
North Allegheny students sing 'These Good Old Days' during commencement on Friday, June 15, 2018 at Newman Stadium.
North Allegheny's students sing These Good Old Days during commencement's Friday, June, 15, 2018 at Newman Stadium. Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
North Allegheny students, family and friends stand for the 'Star Spangled Banner' before graduation. Friday, June 15, 2018 at Newman Stadium.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
The North Allegheny Class of 2018 took part in graduation ceremonies on Friday, June 15, 2018, during commencement at Newman Stadium.

