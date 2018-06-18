North Hills social services group seeks school supplies for students

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

School has just let out for most area students.

But members of a social service organization that serves the North Hills is already thinking about making sure kids have what they need when classes resume in the fall.

North Hills Community Outreach is collecting new backpacks and school supplies for students in kindergarten through grade 12.

Items needed include backpacks, notebooks, binders, paper, folders, pencils, pens and calculators.

Good quality backpacks with sturdy zippers that are suitable for teenagers are especially needed. Also needed are new or gently used Texas Instruments graphic/scientific calculators for students in high school.

NHCO provides more than 1,200 backpacks full of school supplies for students each year.

Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Aug. 3 at NHCO offices located at 1975 Ferguson Road in Hampton, 416 Lincoln Avenue in Millvale and 100 S. Jackson Avenue, 2 South, in Bellevue.

For additional details, call 412-487-6316, option 1.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.