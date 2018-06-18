Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
North Hills

McCandless seeks applicants to fill Environmental Advisory Committee openings from 3 wards

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Monday, June 18, 2018, 3:12 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

McCandless residents living in Wards 1, 3 and 7 who are interested in serving as advisors to town council on a variety of environmental issues have until 5 p.m. on July 5 to apply for openings on the Environmental Advisory Committee.

The committee helps develop and recommend policies and programs to town council to preserve and enhance aspects of the municipality's character and to address environmental issues.

The seven-member committee is made up of members from each ward who serve staggered, four-year term, plus one council member who serves as liaison to town council.

Qualified applicants will be interviewed by town council. The residents appointed from Wards 1, 3 and 7 will serve terms that expire on Aug. 31, 2022. A map of the town's wards is available on the town website.

Applications, which are available online, can be emailed to: administration@townofmccandless.org, or mailed/hand-deliver to: Town of McCandless, 9955 Grubbs Road, Wexford, PA 15090.

For questions or additional details, send an email to the administration or call 412-364-0616 Ext. 118.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

