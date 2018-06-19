Ross approves third township park where dogs can have their day

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

With a system of 23 parks, playgrounds and other recreational facilities, there's no shortage of places in Ross Township to unwind and have a little outdoor fun — as long as you leave your dog at home.

But the prohibition against allowing dogs in parks is beginning to change.

Commissioners on Monday voted unanimously to approve a third location — Denny Park — where dogs on leashes are welcome.

Dogs also are permitted in the newly developed Short Line Hollow Park and on the walking path in the park behind the township municipal building.

Commissioner Jeremy Shaffer, who lobbied the board to turn the 53-acres of woodlands the township owns along Cemetery Lane into Short Line Hollow Park, championed the idea of opening it to dogs.

During discussions in October about allowing dogs in Short Line Hollow, Ward 7 Commissioner Pat Mullin said he wanted the board to consider adding more locations on a case-by-case basis.

He noted that while some parks in Ross might be too small or overly crowded with people participating in activities, others, such as the 35-acre Denny Park in his ward, would be good candidates for allowing dogs on leashes.

At the time, Mullin said allowing dogs in parks help improve safety because there are many areas of Ross where there are no sidewalks, which forces residents to walk their dogs along the road while vehicles rush by.

“One of the complaints against allowing dogs in the parks is that people don't clean up after them,” Mullin said the day after the board unanimously approved letting dogs in Denny Park. “But I haven't really seen that. Wherever I go to walk my do I see people doing the right thing. I've already received a number of calls from people saying how happy they are to be able to take their dogs along when they go for a walk in the park.”

To help make it easier for visitors to clean up after their pets, the township plans to install a dispenser with plastic bags at the park.

To mark the change in rules — and strictly by coincidence — the film that will be featured during the July 6 Movies in the Park event at Denny will be “Secret Life of Pets.”

Mullin said other parks in the township that might be good candidates for allowing leashed dogs include Evergreen Park, Herge Park and Sangree Park.

He also would like the township to consider adding a dedicated area in parks where dogs can run without a leash.

“I'm not sure which parks would be the best place to put the dog parks, but I think there's a desire and a need for them,” he said. “I know we'd definitely welcome one in Denny Park.”

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.