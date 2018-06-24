Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

Sports-themed Escape Room opens in McCandless

Laurie Rees | Sunday, June 24, 2018, 8:47 p.m.
Walter Bernard owner of Escape Room Sports in Wexford, is excited to bring this new concept to the region.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Walter Bernard owner of Escape Room Sports in Wexford, is excited to bring this new concept to the region.
Walter Bernard, owner, shows clues that can be scanned to solve the crime at Escape Room Sports in Wexford.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Walter Bernard, owner, shows clues that can be scanned to solve the crime at Escape Room Sports in Wexford.
A virtual escape game can be played at Escape Room Sports in Wexford.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
A virtual escape game can be played at Escape Room Sports in Wexford.
Clues can be scanned to help solve the crime at Escape Room Sports.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Clues can be scanned to help solve the crime at Escape Room Sports.
Escape Room Sports.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Escape Room Sports.
Walter Bernard poses at the scene of the crime of Escape Room Sports in Wexford.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Walter Bernard poses at the scene of the crime of Escape Room Sports in Wexford.
Multiple clues are to be found in several rooms at Escape Room Sports in Wexford.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Multiple clues are to be found in several rooms at Escape Room Sports in Wexford.

Updated 15 hours ago

Two professional athletes — Wynton Bernard, a center fielder for the Chicago Cubs' Triple-A minor league team, and his brother, former Seattle Seahawks' defensive back Walter Bernard — have teamed up to open America's first-ever Escape Room Sports in their hometown of McCandless.

The 6,000-square-foot facility, located at 9795 Perry Highway, will offer three separate and unique game experiences: a baseball-themed escape room; a multi-player virtual-reality escape room; and a top archery battle arena.

The Bernard brothers always loved the Escape Room concept, which is an increasingly popular team-based game in which participants are locked in a room for up to 60 minutes and challenged to solve a mystery, using clues hidden within a series of interactive puzzles and riddles that reward keys to unlock doors, unravel the mystery, and allow participants to “escape.”

“We love escape rooms and we love sports. That got us wondering why there were no sports-themed escape rooms,” said Wynton, 27, who lives in McCandless during the off-season. “We got the idea to start one in 2016 and thought, ‘What better place to open it than in Pittsburgh, the City of Champions?'”

Wynton and Walter created each of the mystery's story lines. It can take them several months to develop just one.

But it is their sports-themed atmosphere and technology-driven gadgetry that make their Escape Rooms unique and ground-breaking.

In the baseball escape room, the story line centers around a concept titled “Mystery at the Plate.”

“We've incorporated immersive technology and special detailed props,” Wynton explained. “One of the rooms is an actual locker room. We also have a real pitcher's mound, home plate, bats, gloves and full scoreboard. We've created an authentic baseball atmosphere.”

While the focus is on team-building and fun, Wynton said the competition can get stiff.

“People can get really competitive. We put them on a stopwatch to see who the fastest teams are. We plan to start posting a leader board on our website. Right now, the winners only get bragging rights, but in the future, we hope to give prizes,” he said.

The multi-player virtual-reality escape room accommodates up to six participants. Each is given a hand-held controller and virtual-reality goggles. The players work as a team to solve a mystery as they sit in chairs and let the virtual-reality technology take them to new places and adventures.

The cost is $29 per player.

The third game room is the top archery battle arena in which teams compete 3-on-3 in a shoot-out using bows and foam-tipped arrows. The 75-minute time slot includes a 15-minute target practice session and five games. It costs $25 per player.

“It's like paintball without the bruises. You feel like you're on a stealth mission. It's a real adrenalin rush,” Wynton said. “The other day, we had a group of six middle-age ladies come in to play. They put in some hip-hop music and had a blast.”

“As a teenager in Wexford, there really isn't much to do, but Escape Room Sports offers lots of new and exciting activities,” said Jeremy Ruppert, 18 of McCandless.

Escape Room Sports opened its doors June 6, but the official grand opening will be July 11, and special giveaways will include baseballs autographed by professional baseball players and coupons for discounted and free games at the facility.

“Escape Room Sports is not only about solving the mystery and escaping within 60 minutes,” Wynton said. “These games are all about the experience, working and bonding as a team. It's perfect for families, friends, and sports teams. They're great as a date night or a family night. It's all about having fun doing something new and unique.”

Laurie Rees is a Tribune-Review contributor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me