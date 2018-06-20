Poster contest, other activities at Northland Library to mark Constitution Day

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In commemoration of Constitution Week 2018, the Kushkushkee Trail Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is partnering with Northland Public Library for the 5th Annual Constitution Day activities.

As part of the celebration, local elementary-aged children are invited to participate in a poster contest titled “We the People…”

Poster contest guidelines will be available at the library's Children's Services Reference Desk starting Aug. 1. Details also can be obtained by contacting Stacey Shaffer at: sshaffer77@gmail.com.

Entries can be submitted at Northland Library or directly to Shaffer between Aug. 1 and Sept. 6. All poster entries will be displayed at the library during Constitution Week, which runs from Sept. 17 to 23.

A program will be held at the library from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 17 featuring activities and a program by the Wildwood Long Rifles Club, which will bring the American Revolutionary War time period to life for students.

Awards will be presented to the top three poster contest entries in each of the four grade categories. Participants will receive a pocket copy of the Constitution and a pencil.

