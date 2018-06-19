Ross fills planning commission vacancy created by resignation of long-time member

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Ross commissioners have filled a vacancy on the township's planning commission created by the recent resignation of long-time member Nelson Erb.

Commissioners voted 5-1 to appoint Jennifer Deemer to serve the remainder of Erb's term, which expires Dec. 31, 2019.

Deemer was among six candidates who applied for the post. The others where: Ryan Farrell, Michael Loch, Drew Eisenbeis, Joseph Rusiewicz and Ruth Rauluk.

Commissioners Rick Avon, Dan DeMarco, Pat Mullin, Jason Pirring and Joe Laslavic voted to appoint Deemer. Farrell received one vote from Commissioner Jeremy Shaffer.

Absent from Monday's meeting were board members Grace Stanko, Jack Betkowski and board President Steve Korbel.

“In the five years I've been on the board ,this is probably the most exceptionally qualified pool of candidates we've had to choose from,” Shaffer said.

DeMarco urged the other candidates to consider serving in the future.

“Please keep your ears open for future vacancies and remind us of your interest in serving,” he said.

Three seats on are set to expire at the end in December on the nine-member board, which reviews development plans to make sure they comply with zoning, subdivision and land development ordinances. The commission votes to recommend whether or not the township commissioners should approve a project.

Erb, 96, resigned after serving nearly 18 years on the planning commission and eight years on the zoning hearing board because he is moving out of the township, according to officials.

Laslavic said even though Erb no longer is serving in an official capacity, his opinion is valued.

“We consider him the 10th township commissioners because his involvement with Ross is second to none,” Laslavic said following the meeting.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer.