McCandless to vote on limiting locations for medical marijuana businesses

McCandless council is scheduled to vote Monday on whether to approve temporary measures to regulate medical marijuana facilities until a town official can develop a more complete set of rules for adoption.

While municipalities cannot prohibit such operations, officials can legally limit the businesses to specific zoning districts, restrict hours of operation and require they meet any number of conditions as long as the rules are not so restrictive that they prevent a business from operating.

“The rule that we follow is that we can't treat marijuana related businesses any differently than we would treat a business with a similar use such as a pharmacy,” said Bruce Betty, the town's zoning administrator.

As it stands, because McCandless has no restrictions on the books regarding medical marijuana facilities, a business seeking to operate in the town would only have to meet the guidelines established by the state.

State law currently prohibits medical marijuana processing plants and dispensaries from opening within 1,000 feet of the property line of any school or day-care facility.

Council will consider a so-called “pending ordinance” at its June 25 meeting that only would allow medical marijuana dispensaries to operate in the town's commercial zoning districts.

Dispensaries also would be allowed along the Perry Highway business district, which is zoned for both residential and commercial use.

While there currently are no properties along Perry Highway that meet the state's criteria regarding the distance from a school or day-care center, an applicant could request a waiver on that restriction from the state, Betty said.To provide a place where a marijuana processor would be allowed to operate legally — and keep them out of strictly residential areas — the zoning in the area of the McCandless Corporate Center along Corporate Drive near the LA Fitness center would be changed from commercial to industrial.

The state plans to grant 23 permits to dispensaries and 13 to growers by the end of the year, which would double the size of Pennsylvania's medical marijuana industry.

The state has received 166 applications for dispensary permits and 91 applications for permits to run grower/processor operations. None of the applications seek to open in McCandless.

