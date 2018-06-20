Plenty of fun in the summer for kids at Northland Library

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Northland Public Library has scheduled a number of activities during July to help kids stay engaged and entertained during the summer.

Some of the activities require registration, which can be done online at northlandlibrary.org or by calling the children's and teen's service desk at 412-366-8100 Ext. 123. The library is located at 300 Cumberland Road in McCandless.

Here are a some of the programs scheduled during July; more programs are listed on the website:

• Mother Goose Rhyme Time: Mondays, until Aug. 6. “Crawlers” will gather at 9:30 a.m. in the Playful Parenting Room; “walkers” will meet at 10:30 a.m. under the tree in the Children's room. The program for babies and toddlers with a grown-up introduces early literacy skills in a playful way.

• Lego Club: Mondays in July from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children entering second through fifth grades will learn engineering using Lego block.

• Music and Movement: Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. Children of all ages can join in the fun with songs, a story and dancing. Held in the meeting rooms on the lower level.

• Pittsburgh Zoo Visit: July 6, 1-1:45 p.m. or 2-2:45 p.m. Representatives from the Pittsburgh Zoo will be visiting with some of their animals. Because live animals will be present and space is limited, program space is strictly reserved for children in first through fifth grade. Participants are asked to sign up for only one session and children must be able to attend independently. Registration required.

• Ukulele Club: 2 p.m. weekdays July 9 to 13. Students entering third, fourth or fifth grade will learn how to care for an instrument, strum and simple chords to play songs. Instruments will be provided. Registration and a library card are required.

• Picture Book Picnic: Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. from July 11 to Aug. 1. Bring a blanket, pack your lunch and listen to stories while you eat. Storytime will be held outside on sunny days and in the meeting rooms if it is stormy or too hot outside.

• Jeff “The Geode Guy”: 7 p.m. July 11. Jeff “The Geode Guy” Smith will take participants on a journey to Mexico and back as he demonstrates how he mines geodes and how he gets them back home. Geodes will be available for purchase.

• Chick-Fil-A Cow Visit: 11 a.m. to noon July 17. The Chick-Fil-A restaurant's mascot will be at the library for a meet and greet under the tree in the children's department.

• Kindergarten Boot Camp: 9 and 10:30 a.m. Thursdays July 19 to Aug. 2. Stories and activities designed to give kids entering kindergarten confidence. Registration begins July 1.

• Science in the Summer: July 24 to 27. Kids in second and third grades will meet from 1 to 2 p.m.; fourth, fifth and sixth graders will gather from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Perform experiments in astronomy, meteorology, materials science and more. Map the stars in real life and virtual reality and discover how science can support astronauts working in space as well as people on Earth. Registration begins July 1.

• Dinosaur Night at Ross Community Center: 6:30 p.m. July 25. Come meet a Spinosaurus from the Carnegie Museum of Natural History. This dinosaur encounter is for summer reading participants in preschool through elementary school with a parent or caregiver. Registration begins July 1. The Ross Community Center is located at 1000 Ross Municipal Drive.

• Harry Potter Day: 1 to 3 p.m. July 31. Families with children of all ages can join us at the library for a day of all things Harry Potter featuring crafts, games, trivia and fun surprises.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.