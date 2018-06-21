North Allegheny school board approves restructuring of district's top leadership positions

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The North Allegheny school board approved a series of measures on Wednesday evening that change the structure of the district's top leadership.

Prior to the change, which was approved by an 8-1 vote with school Director Libby Blackburn dissenting, the top four positions in the district were: superintendent; assistant superintendent of K-12 education; assistant superintendent of curriculum, assessment and professional development; and director of elementary education.

Those posts have been replaced with: superintendent; assistant superintendent of secondary education/deputy superintendent; assistant superintendent of elementary education; and director of curriculum, assessment and professional development.

Blackburn said she voted against the changes because it was opposed by the district's former superintendent Raymond Gualtieri, who resigned in 2015.

“Dr. Gualtieri thought it was a bad idea to separate them,” she said. “But we'll see where we are in a couple of years.”

The changes coincide with the resignation of Tammy Andryko, the district's assistant superintendent of curriculum, assessment and professional development. Andryko is leaving North Allegheny to become the superintendent of the Quaker Valley School District .

By an 8-1 vote, the board also approved a title change for David Christopher, the assistant superintendent of K-12 education. He will now be the assistant superintendent of secondary education/deputy superintendent. Blackburn voted against the change.

Additionally, the board voted 7-2 to approve the appointment of James Bradley, the director of elementary education, to the post of assistant superintendent of elementary education. The change includes a five-year contract, which is the same length as the other district's assistant superintendents. Blackburn and school Director Christopher Finley voted against the measure.

The district plans to fill the post of director of curriculum, assessment and professional development before the start of the school year, according to district spokeswoman Emily Shaffer.

Superintendent Robert Scherrer said the changes “make sense” and help provide assurances to parents that all grade levels have equal value in the eyes of the administration.

“There some perception that is sometimes misconstrued that we favor secondary more than we do elementary because the assistant superintendent oversees the middle and high school but a director oversees the elementary (schools),” he said. “We believe the elementary and secondary schools are equally important.”

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.