North Allegheny school board president steps down; board VP elected to fill role

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Citing personal reasons, North Allegheny school Director Kevin Mahler resigned his post as president of the board on Wednesday night.

He was replaced by board Vice President Scott Russell, who is in his second, four-year term on the board. Russell's appointment to the presidency was by unanimous vote.

Mahler joined the board following a special election in November 2013 to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of board member Beth Ludwig. He was elected board vice president in December 2015 and won a full, four-year term on the board in 2016.

Mahler was elected board president unanimously in December 2016 after former president Tara Fisher stepped down and Russell became vice president of the board.

“I always intended for this to be my last year in board leadership,” Mahler said at the June 20 board meeting. “But I decide to step down early for personal reasons and also to aid in some of our succession plans going forward.”

Russell said he was “honored to become the next president of the North Allegheny school board.”

“My role as vice president has prepared me to take on this responsibility,” Russell said. “I'm excited for this opportunity to lead the board and with my predecessor, the board and the administration will continue to be good stewards of resources to transform education for our students.”

Two board members were nominated to replace Russell as the board vice president — Christopher Disque and Richard McClure.

McClure was elected to the post by a 5-4 vote.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.