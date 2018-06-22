Richland officials consider changes to garbage service

Richland Township is preparing to open the bidding process for trash and recycling collection, for which their current contract with Vogel Disposal Service expires Dec. 31.

The current contract was for four years with two option years, so the last time the township received bids on waste collection was in 2012, manager Dean Bastianini said.

Bastianini said he has been researching the contracts other North Hills municipalities hold as well as talking to providers in the area about industry trends and is working on the specifications for Richland's needs. He recommended at the June 20 Board of Supervisors meeting that they open the bidding process a bit earlier than usual in order to allow enough time for haulers to rebid if need be. He is recommending a five-year contract with three mutual option years that would need to be agreed upon by both the township and the provider.

He also recommends staying with unlimited weekly garbage service as exists now in the township as opposed to the automated services some townships have in which residents pay different rates based on container size.

He is recommending changing recycling collection from every week to every other week. China's decision to stop accepting plastic waste from other countries has had an impact on the recycling industry, which has had an impact on fees and recycling services nationwide.

“Vendors have explained that the recycling market is on the rocks right now,” he said. “They actually have to pay to get rid of some of the recyclable materials.”

Bastianini said one of the ways to save money would be to go to an every-other-week collection.

“If we did that, I'd copy what many of the other municipalities have done in requiring the hauler to provide the residents with a recycling cart,” he said. “It would be on wheels, it would have a cover so you could put it out in inclement whether and it would not be at any additional cost to the customer. It would be in the equation of the bid.”

He also wants to put in a provision that the hauler will provide residents with a solid waste cart for $1 per month as well, although customers could still continue to use their own containers if they choose, and recommended the township continue the senior citizen sticker program for residents over 65 who generate a limited amount of waste.

Another item Bastianini suggested the board consider is changing the “snowbird clause,” which allows residents who leave their homes for up to four months between November and March to discontinue garbage service. He suggested either doing away with the provision or changing it to a temporary absence clause, which would allow residents to discontinue service during any four-month period, not just the winter.

Bastianini is also looking into the possibility of requesting haulers provide a 5-percent discount to customers who pay the yearly bill up front and including in their bids some sort of provision for collecting hazardous and e-waste at an additional charge.

Karen Price is a Tribune-Review contributor.