Proceeds from Wexford Garden and Pond Tour will help drought-ridden African nation

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The 2nd annual Wexford Garden and Pond Tour is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 14, to help support water projects in a drought ridden area of northeast Kenya.

The tour will feature eight properties containing features such as raised bed vegetable gardens, fairy houses, waterfalls with ponds, chickens and fish.

Maps can be picked up at Graeter's Ice Cream Shop from 9:30 a.m. to noon on the day of the tour. All homes are within a 15-minute drive of the store, which is located at 10610 Perry Highway.

Tickets cost $35 per person for the self-guided tour and $90 for the bus excursion, which includes lunch at Soergel Orchards.

Tickets and additional information are available online .

For more information, send an email to Debra Dion Krischke at: Debra@TeamEffortEvents.com

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.