Information session planned on upcoming sewer projects

North Huntingdon residents in the Markvue Manor and Penns Woods housing plans will get the opportunity on Feb. 22 to learn about the scope and construction schedule of projects to replace the sewer lines in their neighborhoods this spring.

The North Huntingdon Township Municipal Authority plans to hold a public meeting at 7 p.m. Feb. 22 in the township's Town House to explain the project, offer information on restoring properties, detail the required easements and inspections and repairs of lateral sewer lines.

The municipal authority intends to start the fourth and final phase of replacing sewer lines in the Penns Woods housing plan and begin the first phase of the Markvue Manor project on May 1, said Michael L. Branthoover, municipal authority general manager. Both the Penns Woods and Markvue Manor projects are expected to be completed by Oct. 1, Branthoover stated.

About 400 customers will be affected by all four phases of the Penns Woods projects and about 55 customers will be impacted by the first phase of the Markvue Manor project, Branthoover stated. The fourth phase of the Penns Woods project will affect properties on portions of Five Pines Road and Quaker Drive, while the first phase of the Markvue Manor project will affect portions of Marcia and Hedy Lynn drives and Richard Road.

For those residents who applied and qualified for the community development block grant in this phase of the project, the private laterals were tested and the repairs completed. Those who did not apply, or were not eligible for the grant, will not be tested until the main line replacement is complete and the contractor's 18-month maintenance bond expires, the authority stated. Residents will not be assessed individually for the replacement of the main line, Branthoover said.

Completing all four phases of the Penns Woods sewer line replacement project is expected to cost $5.15 million. The final phase of the Penn Woods project is estimated at $450,000, Branthoover stated. The first phase of the Markvue project is estimated at $750,000 and is the first of four phases, possibly five depending of the scope of the additional phases, he added.

The projects are part of the authority's $11.1 million five-year capital improvement plan — $7.1 million is for the wastewater conveyance system, including sewer lines, and $4 million is for the Youghiogheny Treatment Plant on Turner Valley Road, Branthoover said. The capital improvements are funded by a $12.15 per month surcharge on the customers' quarterly sewage bill.

“One hundred percent of the funds generated from this line item are used to improve North Huntingdon Township Municipal Authority's aging infrastructure and assets,” Branthoover said.

The authority, which operates on a $95 million budget, serves about 12,000 customers in North Huntingdon and small sections of bordering communities. It maintains 225 miles of sewers, 13 pump stations and the Youghiogheny Treatment Plant.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.