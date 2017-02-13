$300K budgeted for Irwin paving program

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Irwin Borough plans to pave 23 streets this summer, an ambitious plan that could see some roads covered with the tar-and-chip method to save money.

A request for bids for the paving program will soon be advertised after council gave its approval last week.

The borough budgeted $300,00 for the road paving program: $100,000 from the general fund, $100,000 from the state liquid fuels fund and $100,000 remaining from the 2016 paving program.

Council President John Cassandro said the tar-and-chip method will save money and help extend the life of some streets.

That method will not replace paving on some streets where the roads are in poor condition and cannot be used on hills, said Lucien Bove, borough engineer. He said he favors the tar and chip cover on roads with less traffic.

Tar and chip could be used on six roadways without curbs: First, Short, Hemlock and Pengyln streets and Eighth and Melrose avenues, Bove said.

Bove told council that he contacted the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County about possible lead service lines from the main water line underneath a four-block section of Pennsylvania Avenue, from Chestnut to Locust streets. The suspected lead lines were discovered when a natural gas company service crew was working on Pennsylvania Avenue, Bove said.

Typically, lead lines do not cause a problem with water quality unless the line is disturbed, Bove said.

Customers can contact the authority's lead hotline at 724-755-5858 to have an assessment conducted of their service line, said Matthew Junker, a Municipal Authority spokesman. If it is determined to be a lead line, the authority would cover the cost of the water quality test.

If customers want to replace the lead pipe, the property owner is responsible for paying for the new line from the curb stop to their house, Junker said.

Between 10 percent to 12 percent of all service lines in the authority's coverage area are made of lead, Junker said, adding he was not aware of any customers along Pennsylvania Avenue in Irwin who have requested an assessment of their service line.

Bove also told borough officials it must take steps to reduce stormwater pollutants by 10 percent to obtain a five-year permit for discharging stormwater under the Municipal Separate Storm Program.

“The cost is not going to be cheap,” to reduce the impact from stormwater runoff because the town has ailing pipes and catch basins, he said.

The borough could create rain gardens to reduce stormwater runoff and plant trees, he said.

“Every pound of sediment removed counts,” toward reducing the pollution, Bove said.

Council authorized seeking grants to pay for a pervious paving project or a rain garden along Pennsylvania Avenue, between Oak and Depot streets.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer.