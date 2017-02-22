'This is about it': Fundraisers coming up in effort to save Irwin Eagles club

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Fraternal Order of Eagles Club No. 1671 in Irwin is launching an ambitious campaign to save the club by raising money to pay off debt and make crucial repairs to the aging building in downtown Irwin.

“It's gotten to the point where this is about it,” said Dominic Lucarelli of North Huntingdon, an auditor for the club, which has been a fixture in the community for more than a century.

The club is saddled with debt amounting to about $100,000, due in part because it had to pay dues to the Eagles International for members who remain on the rolls but are no longer active, Lucarelli said.

The fundraising campaign will include performances by two bands: Switch Acoustic will play at 10 p.m. Feb. 25 and Big Treble will play 9 p.m. March 11. A karaoke singalong is slated for 9 p.m. March 25.

This is not the first time the club has attempted to hold fundraising events.

“We've taken a lot of steps to try to right he ship. We've tried other initiatives and did not have the manpower to do those fundraisers,” Lucarelli said.

The Irwin Eagles club, like so many other fraternal organizations such as the Elks and Moose, has struggled in recent years to keep existing members and attract younger ones, said club treasurer Heather Finken of Jeannette.

The club has about 200 members, Finken said, but that is deceiving because only about 30 to 40 members actively participate.

The club has tried to sponsor activities to attract younger generations, Finken said, but “they don't seem to be much interested in joining” community organizations.

“We have an aging group of members,” Lucarelli said.

The Eagles is a “family-oriented club,” Finken said.

Unlike the post-World War II generation that joined fraternal organizations and community clubs, “it is such a different time for this younger generation,” Finken said.

In addition to raising money to repay debt, Lucarelli said money is needed to repair the club's building at 211 Second St. It needs a new roof, estimated to cost $50,000; and the front porch and facade are in disrepair, Lucarelli said.

Kitchen improvements are needed and a new fire-suppression system should be installed, Lucarelli said.

Like other fraternal clubs, the Eagles has a bar. It is open seven days a week, but it has been difficult to maintain that schedule because of the lack of customers, Lucarelli said. The club faces competition from many other restaurants and taverns in the Irwin-North Huntingdon area, he noted.

