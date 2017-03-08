Norwin Air Force Junior ROTC prepares for second Bataan Memorial March

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For those seeking a challenging 14-mile run or walk or a shorter 3-mile course along the Great Allegheny Passage, a group of Norwin High School students is once again sponsoring a run and walk on March 25 to raise money to help veterans.

“We're trying to get the entire student body involved. We're inviting everybody” to participate in Norwin's second annual Bataan Memorial March, said Maria Sciulli, a senior at Norwin and the superintendent of the 110-member Norwin Air Force Junior ROTC.

They also intend to invite members of other Junior ROTC programs in area schools, said Sciulli, who is cadet chief master sergeant of Norwin's Junior ROTC.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. March 25 at the trailhead in the village of Boston, near the Boston Bridge and Boston Ballfield. The route proceeds southward 7 miles toward Buena Vista, and then turning around to the starting point. A shorter 3-mile route is also available to participants.

The proceeds from the Bataan Memorial March will go toward the Hope for the Warriors, a nonprofit founded by military families in 2006 to provide comprehensive support programs for service members, veterans and their families. The support is focused on transition, health and wellness and connections to community resources, according to the organization's website.

The event takes its name from the infamous Bataan Death March during World War II. Japanese captors in April 1942 forced American and Filipino prisoners of war to march some 65 miles under brutal conditions to prisoner of war camps in the Philippines, resulting in deaths of thousands of soldiers.

Last year, the fundraiser sponsored by the Norwin Junior ROTC attracted about 200 people and raised about $7,100, exceeding the goal of $5,000, Sciulli said. This year, the group has set a goal of $8,000, Sciulli said.

For a $25 registration fee, each participant will receive a T-shirt and a bag of goodies.

Sign-in starts at 8 a.m. March 25, and same-day registration is available.

Registration details are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/norwin-jrotcs-hope-for-warriors-tickets-28263619246

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.